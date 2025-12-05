Zimbabwe economy grows 6.6% in 2025 – World Bank

The Zimbabwe Economic Update (ZEU), produced by the World Bank, projects that Zimbabwe’s economy will expand by 6.6% this year, driven by strong performance in agriculture, services, and mining. The report, titled Fostering a Business-Enabling Regulatory Environment for Private Sector Growth, predicts that economic growth will remain positive in the medium term, with a 5% expansion forecast for 2026 despite potential challenges such as fiscal slippages, external shocks, and climate-related disasters.

The ZEU report also highlights that inflation is expected to ease to single digits this year and fall further to 5% over the medium term, supported by Zimbabwe’s tight monetary policy since late 2024, which has helped stabilise the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

“Poverty is expected to decline gradually as growth recovers, but remains sensitive to weather shocks and inflation, particularly for rural households dependent on rain-fed agriculture, with limited off-farm job opportunities and inadequate social protection,” the report noted.

The report urged the government to accelerate reforms aimed at simplifying and streamlining business regulations, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and enhancing the ease of doing business. “Continued efforts to anchor the existing price and exchange rate stability will support economic growth and job creation while avoiding a reversal of the prevailing stability gains,” it stated.

The ZEU analysed Zimbabwe’s business landscape through case studies across multiple sub-sectors, highlighting the heavy regulatory burden faced by firms. Agriculture, agro-processing, and tourism sectors, for instance, are subject to as many as 28 separate legal and regulatory requirements spanning multiple government ministries and agencies. The report noted that compliance-related fees and levies in some sectors can exceed annual business revenues, with many requirements still reliant on paper-based processes and physical visits to offices, creating procedural bottlenecks and additional costs with minimal public policy gain.

Despite these challenges, the analysis acknowledged progress under the government’s Presidential Ease of Doing Business initiative. The first phase, finalised in September 2025 with support from the World Bank Group, focused on the beef, dairy, stock feed, and tourism sectors, resulting in the reduction or elimination of several levies and fees.

Senior economist Victor Steenbergen emphasised the need for sustained reforms to strengthen Zimbabwe’s private sector. “The macroeconomy is improving,” Steenbergen said. “Prioritising efforts to improve ease of doing business is essential to enhance private sector growth and competitiveness, ensuring that economic growth translates into lasting benefits for the country.”

The ZEU report underscores that while economic indicators are improving, continued government action is critical to ensure that growth remains inclusive and sustainable, particularly for rural households and small businesses navigating complex regulatory frameworks.

Zimbabwe Economic Update: Strengthening macroeconomic stability and undertaking reforms to unlock private investment and jobs

While the fiscal deficit narrowed, financing needs and debt‑service pressures remain high, reflecting unsustainable public debt and outstanding external arrears. Additionally, elevated debt with external arrears constrains access to affordable financing and debt‑service costs, crowding out priority investment and social spending.

“Zimbabwe has made encouraging progress toward macroeconomic stabilization,” said Eneida Fernandes, World Bank Group Country Manager for Zimbabwe. “Sustained policy consistency that anchors inflation, strengthens fiscal discipline, and advances arrears resolution will be critical to attract investment, create jobs, and support vulnerable households.”

To address these challenges, the report recommends maintaining a tight, coordinated monetary stance to keep inflation on a downward path and support exchange rate stability. It calls for financing of all public operations transparently through the budget while avoiding quasi‑fiscal activities and strengthening cash management and commitment controls. The authors also urge advancing enhancement of fiscal consolidation while protecting priority investments and targeted social protection, as well as mobilizing domestic revenue by rationalizing tax expenditures and improving mining and property taxation including implementing an arrears strategy with enhanced debt transparency and risk management.

A special chapter of the ZEU focuses on the business environment, reflecting how regulatory complexity, para‑fiscal fees, and fragmented service delivery raise compliance costs—especially for small firms—discouraging formalization, investment, growth, and job creation. The ZEU outlines a practical reform agenda built around transparency of a public registry of licenses, fees, and inspections, simplification and digitalization, and institutional accountability.

“Zimbabwe’s economic reform agenda is now bearing fruit, and I believe that the Ease of Doing Business reforms will make a significant contribution to sustainable growth going forward,” said Hon. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion.

The report recognizes the notable progress on the recent regulatory reforms by the Government of Zimbabwe under the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Initiative and recommends key regulatory actions in promoting transparency, particularly in the areas of public registry of licenses, fees, and inspection requirements to reduce uncertainty and discretion. It also urges simplifying and digitizing to eliminate overlaps and inspections to lower costs for firms, while enabling regulators to allocate resources more efficiently. Finally, it recommends strengthening central oversight of regulatory reforms, with clearly aligned institutional mandates that serve the public interest rather than institutional revenue needs.

