Zimbabwe orders foreign businesses in certain sectors to hand over control to locals in 3 years

Zimbabwe has introduced new rules that force foreign-owned businesses in certain sectors to give up most of their ownership to local citizens within three years. From December 2025, affected businesses must hand over 75% control to Zimbabweans by 2028 or shut down or leave the country.

The law mainly affects small, everyday businesses such as salons, bakeries, transport services, retail shops, and artisanal mining, which are now reserved for locals. Large foreign investors can still operate if they invest large amounts of money and employ over 100 Zimbabweans.

While sectors like banking and large-scale mining remain open, the government says the move is meant to empower ordinary Zimbabweans—though critics fear it could drive investors away.

Source: DW Africa