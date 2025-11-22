Zimbabwe, Mozambique to seal strategic deals

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President Daniel Chapo, are set to lead high-level deliberations in Maputo today, culminating in the signing of key development agreements as the two nations seek to strengthen bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The two countries already enjoy cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle, and President Mnangagwa’s State visit marks the elevation of these ties to a Bi-National Commission (BNC), deepening co-operation across multiple sectors.

President Mnangagwa arrived in Maputo yesterday afternoon and was received at Maputo International Airport by Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister Maria Manuela Lucas, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique Dr Victor Matemadanda, and Mozambique’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Carvalho Muária, among other dignitaries.

In a brief interview at the airport, President Mnangagwa said he was in Mozambique to “strengthen co-operation” with the neighbouring country. He was later taken to his hotel for a briefing before proceeding to the Mozambique State House, where the national anthems of both countries were played, starting with Zimbabwe’s, followed by a 21-gun salute in his honour. The President then inspected the guard of honour before holding talks with President Chapo and later attending a State dinner at the Presidential Palace.

During the State visit and BNC, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, including agreements in agriculture aimed at boosting Mozambique’s production capacity. President Mnangagwa is also scheduled to visit key strategic sites in Mozambique today.

Yesterday, a Zimbabwe-Mozambique Bi-National Commission Ministerial Meeting was held, where Prof Murwira emphasised Harare’s commitment to structured, forward-looking co-operation.

“Our presence in Maputo for this inaugural Commission signals a renewed commitment to structured, forward-looking co-operation between our two nations.”

He said the dialogue provides a platform to consolidate progress and chart new pathways for co-operation, anchored on trade facilitation, infrastructure development, energy security, and regional integration.

“Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to removing trade barriers and enhancing border efficiency, particularly at Forbes, Machipanda and Nyamapanda border posts, which serve as vital conduits for commerce,” said Prof Murwira.

He highlighted plans to open more entry and exit points to unite communities and facilitate movement, while citing the upgrade of the Rutenga-Sango-Maputo Road as a demonstration of commitment to seamless regional mobility.

On energy, Prof Murwira noted Mozambique’s indispensable role in powering Zimbabwe’s grid and called for deeper partnerships in sustainable arrangements.

The minister also referenced transformative projects such as the Techobanine deep-water port in Matutuine and its associated rail corridor, which will serve Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique, providing multimodal access to global markets.

“Zimbabwe remains fully committed to its realisation,” he said.

In his address at the welcome dinner hosted by President Chapo, President Mnangagwa said he was honoured and privileged to be in Mozambique at “the gracious invitation” of his counterpart. He noted that the visit was particularly historic as it marked his first State visit following President Chapo’s inauguration as President of Mozambique.

“These engagements, among other numerous high-level exchange visits, attest to the strong fraternal and inter-twined nature of the relations between our two countries, in the quest to accelerate shared development and prosperity for our peoples,” said President Mnangagwa.

He wished President Chapo transformational success and development milestones that would propel Mozambique’s economy and improve the quality of life for its people. The President expressed confidence that under President Chapo’s leadership, relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique — as well as their ruling parties, Zanu-PF and Frelimo — would be further consolidated.

“I appreciate your timely decision to convene the inaugural Session of our Bi-National Commission (BNC), which reflects your commitment to strengthening and deepening the multi-pronged relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Our co-operation framework under the BNC avails the opportunity for the two of us, Your Excellency, to lead from the front as we drive and supervise the implementation of our joint projects and programmes. Over the years, we have witnessed co-operation in major sectors such as energy, transport, wildlife management, and security, among others,” he said.

In his remarks, President Chapo said there were numerous projects the two countries could undertake together, particularly in energy and infrastructure.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Attorney General Mrs Virginia Mabiza, and Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, among other senior officials.