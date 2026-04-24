Zimbabwe, Mozambique seal Manica pact — The Herald

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation between their Manica provinces, vowing to build on a decades-old partnership that continues to deliver social and economic benefits to citizens on both sides of the border.

The pledge was made by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, and Manica Province Secretary of State, Professor Lourenço Mateus Lindonde, during provincial Independence Day celebrations at Gaza Stadium in Chipinge last Saturday.

Manica Province Secretary of State Lourenço Lindonde, accompanied by Mozambican Government officials and the ruling FRELIMO party representatives, emphasised that the two nations have stood by each other through difficult times.

He noted that Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Daniel Chapo are actively nurturing the bond through regular bilateral meetings and strategic agreements.

Highlighting Manica’s strategic importance, Professor Lindonde described the province as a “gateway and corridor of solidarity,” serving as the logistical hub that links Zimbabwe to the Indian Ocean.

He stressed that the two presidents have demonstrated through their engagements that unity remains the surest path to prosperity.

Relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique have increasingly shifted from political solidarity to economic cooperation.

Mozambique is now Zimbabwe’s fourth-largest trading partner, with exports rising from US$397,7 million in 2023 to US$487,6 million in 2024 — a 23 percent increase.

Zimbabwe has mounted several outward trade missions to Mozambique, promoting goods and services in Beira, Chimoio, Maputo, and Tete.

Key exports include processed foods, building materials, iron and steel, agro-processed products, agricultural inputs, horticulture, and minerals.

Notably, most horticultural produce exported to Mozambique originates from Manicaland Province.

The two countries also benefit from a bilateral trade agreement and joint membership in regional trading blocs such as SADC and COMESA, further reinforcing their economic integration.

“It is now 46 years since this nation rose up and claimed its rightful place in the family of free and independent countries. This is, not only a national celebration for Zimbabwe, but also a moment of pride for the entire Southern African region, especially for neighbours such as Mozambique, who shared the struggle for independence and now rejoice in their people’s social progress.

“Our friendship was not born in offices – it was forged in the heat of the liberation struggles. As Mozambique, we feel a real connection to Zimbabwe’s independence, because our histories are intertwined, not only by geography, but also by blood, struggle and the spirit of solidarity. We are proud to have been the land that welcomed and supported our brothers from Zimbabwe. Similarly, Zimbabwe has always stood by our side during the most challenging moments of our history. This mutual support is the unshakeable foundation of our relationship. Manica Province owing to its strategic location, played a vital role as a gateway and corridor of solidarity, remaining to this day the logistical hub that connects Zimbabwe to the Indian Ocean. Our Heads of State have shown us, through bilateral meetings and strategic agreements, that unity is the only path to prosperity. They walk in harmony, and it is up to us, at the level of our provinces of Manica and Manicaland, to realise this vision,” he said.

Manica Province Secretary of State Lourenço Lindonde added that the maintenance of peace and stability has allowed economic trade between the two countries to thrive, as citizens of both countries interact freely.

He said this kind of relationship should be kept alive and intact for the benefit of future generations.

“We would like to acknowledge that we live in a time when many alliances are built solely on the basis of interests, but the friendship between Manica and Manicaland is unique. This geographical and linguistic coincidence is living proof that we are, in fact, a single people separated only by an administrative line established by those who never wanted to see us united. For this reason, it must be preserved with great care and affection. We firmly believe that the future of our two provinces lies in unity. No country or province walks alone towards development,” he said.

“Our people have crossed borders in search of trade, education and family. Our rivers flow together. Our roads connect us. Our cultures overlap. And our economies are increasingly interconnected. Thus, together we can build more resilient economies, foster innovation and create opportunities for our young people, who are the bearers of this legacy of freedom. Let us also remember that peace and stability are the foundations of all progress. As neighbours, we must continue to work together to ensure security, combat transnational threats and promote regional integration, as envisaged by our leaders. To our fellow Mozambicans, especially those living along the borders of Manica and Manicaland, we remind you of the historical responsibility we bear, and it is up to us to protect this special relationship and pass it on to future generations,” said Prof Lindonde.

Minister Mugadza said Zimbabwe and Mozambique are deepening economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

“Economically, a great deal is being shared between the two countries. We have held several investment conferences in Beira and Chimoio. Soon we will have a one-stop border post that is being revamped, and both governments have agreed that the border be modernised for the smooth flow of vehicles and people,” he said.

ZANU PF Central Committee member, Cde Getrude Mutandi, who is also chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Women’s Affairs and Small to Medium Enterprises, said ZANU PF and FRELIMO have long maintained a cordial friendship that must be preserved.

“ZANU PF and FRELIMO have a cordial relationship that we always cherish. The people of the two countries are one. The border was imposed on us by the colonisers, but we have refused to be divided. The two countries should remain united,” said Honourable Mutandi.







Source: The Herald