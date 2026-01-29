Zimbabwe-Mozambique rail traffic suspended after derailment in Odzi, Manicaland

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said on Wednesday that it has temporarily closed the Harare-Mutare railway line following a major derailment at Odzi, a village in Manicaland Province.

The closure of the Harare-Mutare line, as well as the Chicualacuala-Maputo railway line, which was closed two weeks ago, means that there is currently no rail traffic moving to and from Mozambique, the NRZ said in a post on social media.

The derailment at Odzi occurred when tracks on the section were washed away due to heavy rains that fell on Sunday, affecting four wagons loaded with ferrochrome destined for the Port of Beira in neighbouring Mozambique, the NRZ said.

Two weeks ago, the NRZ announced the temporary closure of the key Chicualacuala-Maputo railway line, which connects the Port of Maputo to Zimbabwe, due to flooding caused by continuous heavy rains.

The NRZ said the closure of the two corridors will severely affect trade between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, as well as transit traffic to neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Zambia.

It added that the re-railing process will begin afterward, followed by realignment of the tracks. “We expect the line to reopen by this weekend.”

Weeks of heavy rainfall have battered parts of southern Africa, including Mozambique and Zimbabwe, overwhelming rivers and damaging homes, roads and farmland.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said:

“The NRZ informs its valued customers and stakeholders of the temporary closure of the Harare-Mutare line following a major derailment at Odzi, near Mutare.

“The derailment affected four wagons loaded with ferrochrome destined for the Port of Beira in Mozambique.

“The derailment came after tracks on the section suffered a wash away due to heavy rains that fell on Sunday.

“The closure of the line means there is currently no traffic moving to and from Mozambique following the closure of the Chicualacuala-Maputo line two weeks ago due to floods in the neighbouring country.

“The closure of the two corridors will severely affect trade between the two countries and also transit traffic to neighbouring countries like Botswana and Zambia.

“Recovery efforts are underway in Odzi with teams now working on salvaging the ferrochrome, which, thankfully, did not spill.

“Thereafter, the re-railing process will begin, followed by realignment of the tracks. We expect the line to reopen by this weekend at the latest.”

Source: Xinhua / Pindula