Zimbabwe, Mozambique poised to strengthen ties through Bi-National Commission – The Herald

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Maputo today, where Zimbabwe and Mozambique are set to elevate their relations to the Bi-National Commission level from the Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation.

A number of agreements are set to be signed, including in agriculture. This comes as Zimbabwe also elevated its relations with Zambia to a Bi-National Commission (BNC) last week, with President Mnangagwa and his Zambian counterpart superintending the signing of a number of agreements between the two countries at their inaugural BNC in Harare.

A BNC is a formal agreement between two countries with the aim of strengthening and deepening bilateral relations through structured co-operation on shared interests.

BNCs are high-level forums, often involving Heads of State, which establish a framework for co-operation in many sectors, including politics, defence, security, economics, trade and social development.

In an interview here, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique Dr Victor Matemadanda confirmed that President Mnangagwa is set to arrive in Maputo for the historic moment.

“This has been my aim from the time that I came here, but I know that all other ambassadors who were here before me were also interested in that, but it was just not moving and, to tell you the truth, we are excited that we have been able, finally, to put this relationship at that level,” he said on the sidelines of a senior officials meeting.

“It’s quite a milestone. So, we are excited as we wait for tomorrow. Quite a number of agreements will be signed; we are still sprucing up some, and you know, in the past year, we did not do the bi-annual meetings.

“We are bringing all those forward and see which can be signed and which may not be signed. This is the business we are doing here today, and we will try to make sure that many agreements are signed, and it’s good to say for the first time, we are agreeing on almost everything, which has not been the way in the past years.”

As part of broadening trade relations, Zimbabwe has put forward a proposal for the formalisation of some border posts with Mozambique so that they become commercial exit and entry points in the next four months, to decongest Forbes and Nyamapanda border posts.

Other border posts into Mozambique include Sango, Mount Selinda, Cashel and Chitompo.

Said Ambassador Matemadanda: “We have a lot of issues and agreements, like agriculture, food security. You know Mozambique is not as food secure as we would want, considering the land, considering also the water that they have.

“So, we are having to sign an MoU on that to make sure that we help each other on the production of food, and, of course, there are some issues that are going to be discussed.”

Last year, trade between Zimbabwe and Mozambique was significant, with Harare exporting goods worth approximately US$486.6 million and Maputo exporting goods valued at about US$113.82 million.

Zimbabwe’s main exports included fertilisers and mineral products while Mozambique’s top exports were mineral fuels, oils and cereals.

Despite this growth, the two countries believe there is still scope to stimulate further growth in their bilateral trade relations.

Turning to Zimbabwe’s general relations with Mozambique, Ambassador Matemadanda said they are “very good”.

However, he said he was concerned that the two countries have not cascaded it to the young people.

“Young people do not understand it (the relations) fully well and I think even beyond these agreements, it will be up to the two parties and governments to make sure that our young people understand the historical relations that are between us and I think we cannot blame them for some things that they don’t know because we did not tell them,” said Ambassador Matemadanda.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have enjoyed cordial relations since the days of the liberation struggle when Maputo allowed Harare to set up bases in a number of areas such as Chimoio, Doroi, Tembwe and Xai Xai, to launch the war against the racist Ian Smith regime.

