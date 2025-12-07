Zimbabwe mourns Mozambican rail expert killed in Headlands fuel tanker collision

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, speaking on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Government, the Mutapa Investment Fund, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), and the nation as a whole, has extended condolences to Mozambique, including the country’s rail and ports operator, Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM), following the death of Manuel José Semente.

In a statement, Minister Mhona said Semente died while on official duty after a level crossing accident involving a CFM railway trolley and a fuel tanker at Headlands in Manicaland on 28 November 2025, during a joint NRZ–CFM railway inspection.

The accident occurred when the fuel tanker failed to observe the stop sign at the level crossing and collided with the trolley.

Semente reportedly jumped from the trolley during the impact and sustained fatal injuries. Said Mhona:

“His untimely death has been met with profound sorrow within Zimbabwe’s transportation fraternity, particularly at the NRZ and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, where he was respected as a dedicated professional and a valued partner in fostering cooperation between our two sister railway administrations.

“This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who work to build and maintain the vital infrastructure connecting our nations and region.”

Mhona said Semente’s passing is a loss not only to Mozambique, but also to Zimbabwe and the wider regional railway community.

Source: Pindula – Zimbabwe News