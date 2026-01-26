Zimbabwe deploys air rescue helicopters to Mozambique

Zimbabwe has deployed two fully equipped air rescue helicopters to assist Mozambique following severe flooding that has left families trapped and communities displaced across several provinces.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa temporarily cut short his annual leave to personally lead coordination efforts after Zimbabwe received distress calls from Mozambique and Malawi, both battling devastating flood impacts.

The helicopters, secured through Zimbabwe’s bilateral partnerships and fully fitted for aerial rescue operations and emergency medical services, will be used to evacuate stranded families and deliver urgent assistance to hard-to-reach areas.

In addition to the air support, Zimbabwe will provide emergency food aid to both affected countries. Malawi is expected to begin receiving supplies this weekend, with Mozambique to follow shortly thereafter. The assistance will be channelled through ZimAid, Zimbabwe’s humanitarian assistance programme.

Charamba said the response reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to regional solidarity, Ubuntu, and collective responsibility within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The floods have severely affected central and northern Mozambique, including the provinces of Zambezia, Sofala, Tete and Nampula, while parts of Malawi’s Southern and Central regions have also been hit. Homes, infrastructure and livelihoods have been destroyed, leaving thousands in need of urgent humanitarian support.

The swift intervention underscores Zimbabwe’s stance of standing with its neighbours in times of crisis, guided by compassion, unity and Pan-African solidarity.

Source: Bulawayo 24