President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo have presided over a series of transformative trade agreements. The inaugural session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC), held in Maputo, has yielded significant progress on issues ranging from cross-border trade to regional security, marking a new chapter in the long-standing alliance between the two nations.

The talks, described as profoundly productive, have solidified commitments that promise to boost economic growth and enhance the lives of citizens on both sides of the border.

A central outcome of the high-level discussions was a firm resolution to dismantle the barriers hindering commerce and travel. The two governments have committed to a decisive timeline for establishing revolutionary one-stop border posts at the key Forbes-Machipanda and Nyamapanda-Cuchamano crossings.

Furthermore, plans are advancing for a strategic dry port facility in Beira, a project touted to benefit the entire Southern African region by streamlining the movement of goods. On the critical issue of energy, leaders focused on enhancing the efficiency of petroleum product logistics from Beira Port to Harare, aiming to slash costly delays.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique sign transformative cross-border trade deals

President Mnangagwa emphasised the mutual desire for open borders, stating,

“Our two countries are indeed desirous to eliminate all barriers to the free movement of people between us. We value government and private sector collaborations.”

This sentiment was echoed in the commitment to eliminate all tariff and non-tariff barriers, leveraging both SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) frameworks to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade.

The talks also ventured into crucial matters of peace and security, with a particular focus on the instability in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. When questioned by journalists, President Mnangagwa left no doubt about Zimbabwe’s stance, declaring a readiness to support its neighbour. He affirmed,

“Terrorism is terrorism and wherever it rears its ugly head, it must be fought. Zimbabwe will, at any moment, assist when the affected nation asks for assistance.”

On the global stage, the partnership was further cemented as Mozambique officially threw its support behind Zimbabwe’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term. The two nations reiterated their shared dedication to Pan-Africanism and the urgent need for reform within international institutions to better represent the African continent.

Empowering the future: women, youth, and SMEs take centre stage

The signing ceremony in Maputo placed a significant emphasis on the architects of the future, with three key Memoranda of Understanding inked on Women Empowerment and Gender Equality, Youth Development, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). President Mnangagwa highlighted that these areas are now considered vital benchmarks for sustainable development and economic growth. Mozambican President Daniel Chapo concurred, acknowledging the importance of supporting these key demographics.

Reflecting on the depth of the relationship, President Chapo noted,

“Our relations are historical, geographical, cultural and rooted in the fight for our independence.”

He added that the newly signed MoUs would be instrumental in addressing the legitimate concerns of women and the youth. The leaders have instructed their ministries to establish a detailed Action Plan with clear timelines to ensure the promises made during this historic BNC are swiftly and effectively translated into tangible results for both nations.





