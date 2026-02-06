Zimbabwe and Mozambique police strengthen cooperation to combat cross-border crime

Law enforcement agencies from Zimbabwe and Mozambique have intensified their collaborations to combat a surge in cross-border criminal activities along their shared borderline.

The move follows a series of coordinated operations that have resulted in notable arrests and recoveries of stolen property.

Senior officials from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to joint operations targeting organised crime at a bilateral meeting held at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Chipinge District Headquarters last week.

Officer Commanding ZRP Chipinge District, Chief Superintendent Edmore Kelosi revealed that the Zimbabwean police have been working closely with Mozambican authorities to arrest criminals who flee across the border to sell stolen goods.

He said they are turning the heat on criminals who commit crimes and try to cross into Zimbabwe to sell their loot, by arresting and handing them over to Mozambican authorities to face justice.

The crackdown targets crimes such as stock theft, drug trafficking, and theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The collaboration is expected to significantly disrupt organised crime networks operating in the region.

The meeting was attended by senior law enforcement officials from Zimbabwe and Mozambique’s Mossurize District, highlighting the commitment to deepening security cooperation between the two countries.

Recent successes include the arrest and deportation of Zakaria Simango, a Mozambican national wanted for murder, and the recovery of three head of cattle stolen from Antonio Marasheni in Mozambique.

The suspect, also a Mozambican national, escaped, but the cattle were recovered and returned to the owner.

Additionally, Brighton Ndlovu was arrested at Beitbridge Border Post while trying to escape to South Africa in connection with the theft of three cattle belonging to Marasheni.

Ndlovu was deported to Mozambique to face justice.

“It is common knowledge that PRM Mossurize District and ZRP Chipinge District share part of an international boundary between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Faced with an increase in cross-border crimes between our two countries, it is very important for our two sister districts to continue engaging with a view to finding common ground in the fight against these cross-border crimes.

We are pleased to state that our two sister republics continue to engage in the fight against cross-border crimes, as shown by the help that we continue to receive from Mossurize District as well as the assistance we are also giving them.

The Officer Commanding Police Mossurize District, Commandate Carlos Paulo Serrote, said his country will continue to work closely with Zimbabwe to fight illegal activities on both sides of the border.

The meeting was also attended by Chipinge District Development Coordinator, Mr William Mashava, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority and the President’s Office.

The meeting also discussed delay in processing of people and goods at Mt Selinda Border Post and the human wildlife conflicts being faced by citizens of both nations.

The next bilateral meeting will be held in Mozambique and is scheduled for 30 July 2026.

Source: The Herald Zimbabwe