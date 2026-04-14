Zambia’s planned refinery to rely on oil delivery by road, rail

Zambia’s project comes at a time when African governments are reviewing their energy security because of constraints on supplies as a result of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Zambia will supply a refinery it’s planning to build and complete before 2028 with crude delivered initially by road, according to the energy ministry.

Over the longer term, the oil — sourced from the Middle East and Angola — will be supplied by rail, it said in an emailed response to questions. Fujian Xiangxin Corp started construction of the $1.1-billion refinery with the capacity to produce 60 000 barrels of oil a day, the ministry said in an earlier statement.

Zambia’s project comes at a time when African governments are reviewing their energy security because of constraints on supplies as a result of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Source: Bloomberg