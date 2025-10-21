Young Mozambican engineers complete technical training in Italy as part of the Coral Sul FLNG project

Trainees were selected from a pool of 250 candidates from Mozambican University institutions, through a strict process that assessed a range of criteria, including academic excellence, within Eni’s specific program aimed to supporting local talent in the sector.

Sixteen young Mozambican engineers have recently completed a four-month in-depth technical training program at Eni Corporate University (ECU) in Italy, as part of the Coral Sul FLNG Project Training Program, aligned with the country’s local content and nationalization development plan, which aims to empower national talent to take part in world-class operations.

The training marks the second phase of a broader two-year program; the trainees will now move on to specialized training in their respective fields – Production, Laboratory, HSE, and Marine – tailored by Eni’s and Coral FLNG SA experts with a direct focus on Coral Sul’s operational requirements and Eni’s corporate culture. In addition to the technical component, the program includes modules dedicated to health, safety, and environment, reinforcing Eni’s commitment to safe and sustainable operations. The trainees will be prepared to operate in compliance with both local and international standards, in line with the company’s core values that are rooted in environmental responsibility and workplace safety. Before traveling to Italy, all young graduates have successfully completed an intensive English course in Mozambique.

Launched in 2019, the program is now in its fourth edition and has already benefited over 50 Mozambican graduates, who are already part of the Coral FLNG SA workforce.

The Coral Sul Project, operated by Eni, on behalf of the Area 4 Partners, is a pioneer in the development of the vast gas resources of the Rovuma Basin. To date, the project has exported over 120 Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes, positioning itself as a strategic milestone for Mozambique. Coral Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year (MTPA) and is the first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the ultra-deep waters of the African continent. Coupled with Coral North FLNG, which achieved Final Investment Decision in October 2025, the country’s overall LNG production will exceed 7MPTA.