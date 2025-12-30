Yango Fellowship extends to Ghana, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Senegal

Yango expands digital skills program to four additional African countries

Program targets STEM students aged 18–25 with project-based training

Expansion follows initial rollout in Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire

Technology company Yango Group has announced the expansion of its Yango Fellowship program to four additional African countries: Ghana, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Senegal. The move follows an initial phase carried out in Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire and is aimed at strengthening scientific and digital skills across the continent.

The program targets students aged 18 to 25 enrolled in science and technology fields and focuses on the practical application of acquired skills. Participants are supported in developing projects with local impact, while benefiting from specialized workshops and guidance provided by professionals from the technology sector. From 2026, Yango also plans to structure a continental network of Fellows to encourage cross-border collaboration and the circulation of skills beyond national frameworks.

“Africa has an extraordinary pool of talent, who bring creativity and problem-solving energy,” said Adeniyi Adebayo, Yango Group’s chief commercial officer. He added that the Yango Fellowship is a hands-on program designed to support these talents by providing young innovators with the mentorship, resources, and knowledge they need to develop solutions that benefit their communities.

According to World Bank estimates cited by Ghana’s Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, sub-Saharan Africa faces a shortfall of more than 2.5 million STEM professionals. At the same time, only 10–15% of young people have access to quality technical or digital training, and fewer than 5% gain experience in areas such as programming, data analysis, or cybersecurity. Yango Fellowship seeks to address these gaps by offering support that combines financial assistance, mentorship, and access to a pan-African network of digital professionals and experts.

Application deadline: January 26, 2026

Source: Ecofin