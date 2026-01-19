‘Xingufo’ rallies thousands of children in Maputo with support from Geny Catamo, Bruno Langa and Mexer

The ‘Xingufo’ tournament, inspired by the traditional improvised football ball, is bringing together over 6,000 children from 64 neighbourhoods in Maputo. Led by Mozambican international Geny Catamo, the initiative aims to promote social inclusion and uncover new football talents, while offering opportunities at both national and international levels.

In an interview with Lusa, one of the project coordinators, Zé Maria Fumo, explained that the competition involves 6,756 participants — 6,144 athletes and 512 officials — organised into community teams from their respective neighbourhoods, each with 12 players and two team officials.

“The idea came from Geny himself, along with Bruno, Mexer, and Guilherme Vasconcelos [another project coordinator], aiming to bring sport to the neighbourhoods and reaffirm their commitment to African football, turning talents into opportunities both nationally and internationally,” said Zé Maria Fumo, adding that the “main goal is social impact.”

Zé Maria Fumo also emphasised: “We discover talents in football, but we also discover future MPs, future police officers and much more.”

The initiative results from a partnership between Geny Catamo, a Sporting player, and fellow Mozambican internationals Bruno Langa and Mexer Sitoe, who play abroad.

Bruno Langa plays for Pafos FC in Cyprus, on loan from UD Almería in Spain, while Mexer Sitoe plays for Bandirmaspor in Turkey’s second division.

According to Zé Maria Fumo, Geny Catamo’s involvement stems from a personal initiative by the player and other promoters to give football back to the communities where many young athletes take their first steps.

The first edition of the youth tournament ‘Xingufo’ started last Thursday in the Mozambican capital, aimed at boys aged 10 to 12, with plans for future editions to include girls.

Zé Maria Fumo said the tournament is organised in three stages: neighbourhood, district, and city final. This will be followed by an international stage, allowing each community to have direct representation in the competition.

“In the neighbourhood phase, one winning team is selected per community, which then advances to the district phase. District champions qualify for the city final, which also includes representatives from KaTembe and KaNhaca,” he explained.

Throughout the tournament, standout players will be monitored by a specialised technical team to join the so-called Xingufo Elite, which will represent Mozambique in an international youth tournament to be held in South Africa.

“This international stage will provide high-level competitive experience, international exposure, and exchanges with academies and teams in the region,” added the coordinator.

Beyond competition, the project carries a strong social and educational component, with talks on citizenship, discipline, respect, teamwork, and emotional skills aimed at the participating children.

“The goal is not just to train players but to help form citizens and provide healthy engagement for young people in the communities,” he stressed.

The organisation has support from institutional and private partners, including the Maputo Municipal Council.

The name ‘Xingufo’ is inspired by the improvised ball, traditionally made from recycled materials in the neighbourhoods, symbolising community creativity and the roots of many Mozambican football talents.

The tournament final is scheduled for the next two weeks, before the new school year begins, and organisers plan to expand the project to other provinces in future editions.







Source: Lusa