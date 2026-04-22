Xi says China is willing to work with Africa on Middle East conflict impact – Reuters

China is willing to work with ​African countries to address ‌the spillover effects of the Middle East conflict, President Xi ​Jinping said on ​Tuesday while meeting with Mozambique’s ⁠President Daniel Chapo in ​Beijing, state media reported.

“The ​spillover effects of the Middle East conflict are affecting African countries, ​and China is ​willing to work with local (countries) to ‌respond ⁠together, promote peace together, and pursue development together,” Xi said, according to state ​broadcaster ​CCTV.

He ⁠urged China and Africa to jointly call ​for a ceasefire ​to ⁠end the hostilities and encourage the international community to “practice ⁠genuine ​multilateralism,” CCTV ​reported.

Source: Reuters