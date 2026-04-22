Xi says China is willing to work with Africa on Middle East conflict impact – Reuters

China is willing to work with African countries to address the spillover effects of the Middle East conflict, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday while meeting with Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo in Beijing, state media reported.
“The spillover effects of the Middle East conflict are affecting African countries, and China is willing to work with local (countries) to respond together, promote peace together, and pursue development together,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
He urged China and Africa to jointly call for a ceasefire to end the hostilities and encourage the international community to “practice genuine multilateralism,” CCTV reported.
Source: Reuters