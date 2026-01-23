Xi, Lula vow unity in phone call as Trump reshapes world order

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed to deepen bilateral ties during a phone call, projecting unity as President Donald Trump raises concern about major changes to the world order.

Xi framed China and Brazil as stabilising forces in a turbulent global environment, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Friday. He urged both nations to “stand on the right side of history” and defend Global South interests while safeguarding the United Nations’ central role.

The call comes as Trump’s “America First” approach reshapes global geopolitics. At the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, he derided European allies and pressured Denmark to cede control of Greenland, moderating his tariff threats only after a “framework of a future deal” about the island was reached.

Xi’s remarks echo China’s efforts to present the country as a stable alternative to the US, a message that is gaining traction among countries seeking to hedge against US volatility.

Beijing views Brazil as a critical partner amid US efforts to push back Chinese influence in Latin America, including Trump’s surprise military raid to capture Venezuela’s former President Nicolás Maduro. China has signaled it will defend its regional economic interests.

Lula has worked to stabilize relations with Washington but remains heavily reliant on Chinese demand. China is Brazil’s largest trade partner, and its appetite for commodities has helped drive record Latin American exports last year.

Xi said that China’s continued opening-up will create fresh opportunities for Brazil, positioning their partnership as a model for Global South cooperation.

The Xi-Lula call was the first high-level contact between the two nations since China placed quotas on beef imports in an attempt to protect its domestic producers, dealing a blow to Brazil and other major meat suppliers.

While the Chinese official readout avoided direct mention of the dispute, Lula described the two nations as “important forces for free trade” amid a “worrying” international landscape, Xinhua said.

Source: Bloomberg