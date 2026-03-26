WTO chief calls for trade overhaul to meet new world order

The ​WTO chief called on countries on Thursday to overhaul global trade rules, telling them ‌the old world order had gone for good, following a year of turmoil sparked by U.S. tariffs and wider geopolitical tensions.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set out a list of problems facing the World Trade Organization – including the paralysis of its dispute-settlement mechanism – at the start ​of a four-day meeting of the body in Cameroon.

“The world order and multilateral system we ​used to know has irrevocably changed. We will not get it back … We must ⁠look to the future,” the WTO Director-General said.

Ahead of the session, some diplomats and trade officials warned that ​without an agreement on reforms, countries could start abandoning the ideal of a rules-based global trade system, and ​set their own regulations.

The gathering in Yaounde comes amid soaring concerns over the impact of the U.S.–Israeli war on Iran, and follows years of stalled multilateral trade deals.

Okonjo-Iweala said the body’s problems over decision-making needed to be tackled. Its current consensus-based model has been regularly stalled ​by objections from some countries. Some delegates are pushing for the organisation to let groups of members ​form agreements.

She also said there was a lack of transparency over which countries were using subsidies.

“Lack of transparency leads to ‌lack ⁠of trust, and that breeds suspicions of unfairness and anti-competitive behaviours,” Okonjo-Iweala told delegates.

This contributed to a “vicious cycle” of mistrust which was holding back members from agreeing new rules and reforms, she added.

The U.S. supports reforms but is resisting a detailed work plan, while the EU, Britain, and China back one, internal reform documents seen ​by Reuters show.

“If we don’t ​achieve anything concrete, the ⁠WTO will lose its attractiveness and relevancy,” Swiss Ambassador Erwin Bollinger said before the session.

UK trade minister Chris Bryant warned of potential fragmentation if no deal ​is reached.

“My anxiety is if we ministers don’t get this week right, you ​might see a ⁠disorderly collapse of the WTO and some people writing a new rulebook,” Bryant said.

At the meeting, India is set to oppose U.S. efforts to extend a global ban on cross-border e-commerce duties, which New Delhi says developing ⁠nations ​should be able to impose.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in a ​draft statement seen in advance by Reuters, is expected to tell members the U.S. is “not interested” in a temporary extension to the ​ban, only a permanent extension.

At the opening of the @WTO–@iccwbo Business Forum in Yaoundé. Great to hear from @ICCSecGen John Denton, H.E. Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana — Minister of Trade of Cameroon & MC14 Chair, and Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede — Chair, Coronation Group & Access Holding. Ably moderated by… pic.twitter.com/oHwguZG6Bu — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) March 26, 2026

Source: Reuters