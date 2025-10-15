World Vision Mozambique hands over new community infrastructure in Maganja da Costa, with a focus on children

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) World Vision Mozambique (WV-Moc) announced that more than 2,500 people will benefit from new community infrastructures that it has made available in the Maganja da Costa district, in Zambézia province, centre of the country.

According to information from the NGO, the infrastructures, which were handed over on Tuesday, include 256 double school desks to benefit more than 500 children, five water boreholes for around 1,700 people, and a children’s playground that will serve around 600 children.

The handover ceremony for the equipment and infrastructure was held in Nante-Sede, and according to the NGO, this intervention is part of its efforts to promote sustainable community development and strengthen the well-being of local populations, with a special focus on children.

“With this handover, WV-Moc reaffirms its ongoing commitment to sustainable community development, through actions that put children at the centre of priorities and strengthen the partnership between the government, local partners, and communities,” says the institution.

World Vision is a humanitarian organisation present in more than 100 countries, working to eradicate poverty and protect vulnerable children, and stresses that the initiative symbolises “another step” in its efforts to ensure that every child has a full life, with access to essential basic services and opportunities for their complete development.





