World Bank makes US$20 million available for post-flood recovery in Mozambique – Notícias

The World Bank has just announced US$20 million for the country as part of the Regional Emergency Preparedness and Inclusive Recovery Access Programme (REPAIR).

“The amount is intended to finance the immediate response to the emergency resulting from the heavy rains, floods, and inundations recorded in the country since mid-December 2025,” states a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The funding will strengthen the State’s financial capacity to ensure immediate and priority interventions, including multisectoral humanitarian assistance, protection of public health, the restoration of essential services, and mitigation of the economic and social impacts associated with the climate shock.

As part of the implementation of these resources, the funds will be channelled to strategic sectors, namely the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), Ministry of Health (MISAU), and Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources (MOPHRH).

The severe weather conditions most affected the provinces of Gaza, Maputo, and Sofala, extending to Inhambane and Zambézia, causing significant impacts on the population, housing, economic and social infrastructure, as well as the provision of essential public services.

Source: Notícias