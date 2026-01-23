World Bank approves new Country Partnership Framework for Mozambique FY 2026–31

The Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Mozambique FY 2026–31 foresees mobilisation of up to US$2.5 billion and prioritises economic corridors, energy, agribusiness and tourism to accelerate economic transformation.

Key Points:

World Bank Group approves new CPF for Mozambique until 2031;

Strategy focuses on job creation, especially for youth and women;

Energy, agribusiness and tourism selected as anchor sectors;

Planned mobilisation of about US$2.5 billion;

Strengthening macro-fiscal stability and attracting private investment are priorities.

The World Bank Group’s Board of Directors has approved a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Mozambique, covering the fiscal years 2026 to 2031. The framework defines a support strategy centred on resilience, inclusive growth and job creation at a time marked by recurring climate shocks and structural challenges to the country’s economic transformation.

You may read, download the World Bank’s full Country Partnership Framework for Mozambique FY26–31 HERE:

Employment and private sector at the heart of the strategy

The new strategy represents a selective adjustment of the World Bank Group’s approach in Mozambique, placing job creation at the core of its interventions. The CPF assumes that private sector dynamism will be crucial in absorbing the growth of the young population and translating the country’s economic potential into concrete opportunities.

According to the World Bank, the focus lies on sectors with high job creation potential — energy, agribusiness and tourism — connected with the revitalisation and activation of economic corridors, regarded as critical platforms for productive and logistical integration across the territory.

Four pillars guide support until 2031

The CPF is structured around four strategic outcomes that will guide the World Bank Group’s interventions over the next five years. These include strengthening macro-fiscal stability, improving workforce skills, expanding access to energy, and increasing employment generated by the private sector, particularly in agribusiness and tourism.

This approach seeks to address simultaneously macroeconomic constraints, structural deficits in human capital, and limitations on productive investment — factors that have constrained inclusive growth in Mozambique’s economy.

Financing mobilisation and risk mitigation

The World Bank Group plans to mobilise approximately US$2.5 billion over the CPF period, utilising diversified financial instruments including guarantees, blended finance and advisory services. The strategy aims to create conditions to attract private investment by mitigating perceived risks and boosting investor confidence.

In this context, initiatives such as Mission 300 and AgriConnect play a leading role, while the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency’s Guarantee Platform emerges as a key instrument to catalyse private capital in priority sectors.

Resilience, fragility and additional financing

Additionally, the Board approved Mozambique’s access to about US$450 million through the Prevention and Resilience Window, a mechanism designed to support conflict mitigation, reduce fragility factors and strengthen institutional stability amid a complex regional and internal context.

The inclusion of this instrument reflects recognition that sustainable economic development in Mozambique requires an integrated approach combining growth, climate resilience and social stability.

Alignment with national priorities

The new CPF was developed in close coordination with the Government, private sector, civil society and development partners, incorporating lessons from the previous cycle and aligning with national strategic priorities of economic transformation, institutional strengthening and social inclusion.

In a context of increasing climate vulnerability and high pressure on public finances, the World Bank Group’s strategy seeks to position itself as a medium-term instrument to support a more resilient, inclusive growth trajectory focused on employment.

Source: O Económico