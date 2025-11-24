Women, youth and MSMEs: Mozambique and Zimbabwe sign three cooperation MoUs

The Governments of Mozambique and Zimbabwe signed three memoranda of understanding this Saturday for cooperation in social and economic areas, with a focus on women’s development and the promotion of cooperatives.

The three memoranda, signed by ministers from both countries, address women’s development and gender issues, cooperation in the field of youth, and cooperation for the promotion of the development of cooperatives and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by the presidents of both countries, took place on the last day of the State visit to Mozambique by the Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The signing of the three memoranda was preceded by a meeting between the Mozambican President, Daniel Chapo, and his Zimbabwean counterpart, followed by a meeting with their respective delegations to discuss the terms of the international legal instruments between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

According to the Mozambican President, the legal instruments signed will allow the exchange of experiences and, above all, good practices on how to empower communities in both countries and make them increasingly participatory in the process of economic and social development.

“In the area of processes, the development of cooperatives and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises is a fundamental sector, as it is well known that we, as a Government, are currently working on diversifying our economy, and small and medium-sized enterprises play a crucial role, especially those led by women and young people,” Chapo said.

Regarding the youth development sector, the Head of State said that it is in Mozambique’s interest to seek joint solutions to the legitimate concerns of young people.

President Mnangagwa is seen off by his counterpart, President Chapo, at Maputo International Airport in Mozambique this afternoon.

: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu pic.twitter.com/2AIWQCwZOH — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) November 22, 2025