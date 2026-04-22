Women in Mozambique’s extractive sector take centre stage — BCI

The “Chá de Conexões” [Networking Tea] event, held at the BCI auditorium in Maputo, featured a panel dedicated to the theme “Women in the Extractive Industry: Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainability”, with speakers Ludovina Bernardo, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH); Fáusia Gonçalves, a transport sector entrepreneur; and Natália Camba from the National Petroleum Institute (INP).

The initiative was held on Tuesday, 15 April, and was promoted in partnership between BCI and New Faces New Voices (NFNV), forming part of Women’s Month celebrations.

In welcoming remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of BCI, Francisco Costa, expressed the wish that the event would provide an afternoon of connections and empowerment, highlighting “the essential role of women in society throughout history”. At another moment, Francisco Costa encouraged participants to make the most of the occasion “so that it can be repeated and truly add value. That all, together, may contribute in an increasingly meaningful way to building a better Mozambique — a more inclusive and more sustainable society. And even all those who are here are not enough. We need all those who will come”. The BCI CEO further reiterated the bank’s commitment to women’s inclusion in the business sphere and announced, in partnership with New Faces New Voices, the launch of initiatives focused on women’s empowerment through skills development, as well as products and services tailored to women.

The representative of New Faces New Voices, Glayds Gande, highlighted the strength and determination of Mozambican women in “making things happen”, especially in demanding sectors such as the extractive industry.

She recognised that women’s presence in this sector represents resilience, innovation and quiet leadership. According to Glayds Gande, “NFNV believes that true economic transformation will only be possible with women’s financial inclusion, and therefore works on three fundamental pillars”: access to financial services and capital, in partnership with BCI; access to networks of influence so that women’s voices are heard in decision-making spaces; as well as training and capacity-building to prepare women to assume leadership positions. She also reaffirmed NFNV’s commitment to continue working towards a more inclusive economy led by empowered and influential women.

Source: BCI / Press Release