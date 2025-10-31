WHO says mpox now detected in more countries, with 17 deaths in Africa over six weeks

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that 17 countries in Africa have experienced ongoing active transmission of mpox over the past six weeks, with 2,862 confirmed cases, including 17 deaths between September 14 and October 19.

WHO also said that Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain have detected the Clade Ib mpox(MPXV) for the first time since the agency’s last report.

Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact and typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild, but can be lethal.