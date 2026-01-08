Weather Alert: NAM issues warning of heavy rain in southern and central Mozambique

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) of Mozambique today warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, from this afternoon in some southern and central provinces of the country.

According to an INAM notice, heavy and locally very heavy rainfall, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, may be recorded from this afternoon, with precipitation ranging between 50 and 75 millimetres in 24 hours.

The areas identified as at risk by Mozambican authorities include 23 districts in Zambézia province, 14 districts in Sofala, 12 regions in Manica, five regions in the provinces of Tete and Inhambane, as well as three regions in Gaza, the latter two provinces being in the south of the country.

INAM recommends taking precautionary and safety measures in view of the rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Mozambique is considered one of the countries most severely affected by global climate change, facing cyclical floods and tropical cyclones during the rainy season, as well as prolonged periods of severe drought.

The Mozambican President said on 18 December that at least 313 people had died, 1,255 were injured, and more than 1.8 million were affected by Cyclones Chido, Dikeledi and Jude, which struck Mozambique during the 2024–2025 rainy season.

The number of cyclones hitting the country “has increased over the last decade,” as well as wind intensity, warns the 2024 State of Climate in Mozambique report from Inam, released in March of last year.

Between 2019 and 2023, extreme events caused at least 1,016 deaths in Mozambique, affecting around 4.9 million people, according to data from the National Statistics Institute.

Source: Lusa