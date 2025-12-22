Weather Alert: INAM warns of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms in central and northern Mozambique

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) forecasts continued moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, across several districts in the provinces of Niassa, Nampula, Zambézia, Tete, Manica, and Sofala.

According to INAM, moderate rainfall is expected, reaching up to 30 millimetres in 24 hours, with locally heavy rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres in the same period. These conditions, coupled with thunderstorms and strong winds, may increase the risk of flooding, flash floods, and damage to vulnerable infrastructure.

In Niassa province, the alert covers the districts of Mecula, Marrupa, and Nipepe. In Nampula, the forecast includes Malema, Lalaua, and Ribaué.

In Zambézia province, the affected districts are Nicoadala, Inhassunge, Mopeia, Namacurra, Gurué, Namarrói, Ile, Maganja da Costa, Mocubela, Pebane, Maquival, Luabo, Chinde, and the city of Quelimane.

In Tete province, the alert applies to the districts of Doa, Changara, Cahora Bassa, Angónia, Marávia, Zumbo, and the city of Tete.

In Manica province, the districts covered are Sussundenga, Manica, Macossa, Tambara, Guro, Barué, Gondola, and Vanduzi.

In Sofala province, the alert includes the districts of Chemba, Caia, Muanza, Cheringoma, and Marromeu.

Given this situation, INAM recommends taking precautionary and safety measures.

Source: O País