Weather Alert: INAM warns of heavy rain in Mozambique’s Zambézia, Manica, Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza provinces

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) forecasts continued moderate to heavy rain, with volumes expected to vary between 30 and 50 millimetres in 24 hours, and locally reaching between 50 and 100 millimetres during the same period. The precipitation may be accompanied by severe thunderstorms and gusty winds in several regions of the country.

According to the warning issued this Monday, 19 January 2026, the most affected provinces are Zambézia, Manica, Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza, covering various districts and cities, including Quelimane, Chimoio, Beira, Maxixe, Inhambane and Xai-Xai, which are considered at risk due to the high volume of expected rainfall.

In Zambézia province, intense rains are expected to affect the districts of Nicoadala, Inhassunge, Mopeia, Namacurra, Gurué, Namarrói, Ile, Maganja da Costa, Mocubela, Pebane, Maquival, Luabo, Lugela, Chinde, as well as the city of Quelimane.

In Manica, the meteorological phenomenon is expected to impact Vanduzi, Manica, Macate, Sussundenga, Gondola, Mossurize and the city of Chimoio.

In Sofala, high rainfall volumes are anticipated in the districts of Muanza, Nhamatanda, Dondo, Búzi, Chibabava and the city of Beira.

In Inhambane province, the alert covers Zavala, Inharrime, Panda, Jangamo, Homoine, Morrumbene, Funhalouro, Massinga, Vilankulo, Inhassoro, Mabote and Govuro, as well as the cities of Maxixe and Inhambane.

In Gaza province, heavy rains may affect the districts of Chigubo, Mabalane, Massingir, Guijá, Chibuto, Chókwè, Limpopo, Bilene, Mandlakazi, Chongoene and the city of Xai-Xai.

INAM further indicates that this weather system is expected to progressively spread to the provinces of Nampula and Niassa, with forecasts of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Given the high volume of precipitation expected, the Institute recommends adopting precautionary and safety measures, especially in areas prone to flooding, flash floods and landslides.

The next update of the weather bulletin is scheduled for 10:00 on 20 January 2026. Integrity Magazine will continue to keep readers informed on the evolving weather conditions in the coming hours.

Source: Integrity