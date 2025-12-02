Weather Alert: INAM issues heavy rain warning for southern Mozambique

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) is forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall (30 to 50 millimetres in 24 hours), locally very heavy (more than 50 millimetres in 24 hours), accompanied at times by thunderstorms and gusty winds from this afternoon in Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane.

In a statement sent to Notícias Online, INAM notes that this weather system may progressively affect the central region (Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambézia) from tomorrow, with heavy to locally very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Source: Notícias