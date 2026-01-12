Weather Alert: Heavy rains to continue battering southern and central Mozambique

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) of Mozambique has forecast continued heavy rainfall of 30–75 mm in 24 hours, accompanied by strong winds and severe thunderstorms in parts of the country, especially in the southern provinces of Maputo and Gaza, and in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, consistent with ongoing weather alerts for heavy rain and rough conditions.

INAM also anticipates some lighter rain in the provinces of Inhambane, Tete and Niassa, reflecting broader unsettled conditions across much of Mozambique during the current wet season.



Source: Notícias