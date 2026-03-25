Water supply disruptions continue in 33 neighbourhoods of the Maputo Metropolitan Area

Water supply has been disrupted in 33 neighbourhoods across the Maputo Metropolitan Area since Sunday, 21 March, following a breakdown at the Sábié Water Treatment Plant (ETA).

The affected neighbourhoods include Machava-Sede, T3, Bunhiça, Liberdade, Fomento, Zona Verde, Infulene “A” and “D”, Patrice Lumumba, Acordos de Lusaka, Infulene, Singathela, Tsalala, Malhapsene, Tchumene 1 and 2, Mulotana Bill, Sikwama, Mussumbuluco, Agostinho Neto, Magoanine “A”, “B” and “C”, Albazine, Chiango, Muntanhane, Mahotas, Zintava and Mapulene.

In addition to the restrictions, the water is discoloured, limiting its usability. In these areas, access to water is available only for short periods and in an irregular manner.

The breakdown was caused by a lightning strike that hit a medium-voltage terminal box in an underground section, leading to the shutdown of the treatment plant and a consequent reduction in water production.

Águas de Moçambique (AdeM) has pledged to repair the system and gradually restore supply to the affected neighbourhoods.

The company also clarified that the water turbidity observed in the network is associated with the rainy season and adjustments in the water treatment process, and that continuous monitoring is underway to ensure the quality of the distributed water.

Source: Notícias