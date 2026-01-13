Wagner Moura makes Golden Globes history as first Brazilian actor to win best actor in a drama film

“The Secret Agent” star Wagner Moura won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama at Sunday night’s star-studded awards ceremony, making history as the first Brazilian actor to ever win in this category.

“‘The Secret Agent’ is a film about memory — or the lack of memory — and generational trauma. I think that if trauma can be passed along generations, values can too,” Moura said in his acceptance speech. “So this is to the ones that are sticking with their values in difficult moments.”

Moura was nominated alongside Joel Edgerton (“Train Dreams”), Oscar Isaac (“Frankenstein”), Dwayne Johnson (“The Smashing Machine”), Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”) and Jeremy Allen White (“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”). He had previously been nominated for best actor in a TV series — drama for his work on “Narcos.” In addition to being the first Brazilian winner, Moura was also the first Brazilian performer to be nominated in the best actor – drama category.

The Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who returned as emcee for the second year in a row. Variety parent company PMC owns Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Prods. in a joint venture with Eldridge. In addition to Moura’s nomination, “The Secret Agent” is nominated for best motion picture — drama, the first Brazilian production recognized in the category, and best foreign language film.

In “The Secret Agent,” set in 1977 Brazil under military rule, Moura stars as technology expert and political dissident, attempting to flee persecution and resist an authoritarian deceitful regime.

The political thriller, from filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho, debuted to massive acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, becoming the year’s most-awarded title at the fest: Moura won the best actor award; Mendonça Filho was named best director; and the film won both the Art House Cinema Award and the FIPRESCI Prize for best film.

Moura has been nominated for a slew of awards for the role, including at the Gotham Awards, the Satellite Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, among other nominations from guilds and critics groups.

Source: Variety