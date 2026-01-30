Vulcan Mozambique hands over more than 100 tonnes of products to First Lady’s Office to support flood victims

Vulcan held, on Thursday (29 January), a donation handover ceremony to the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique, as part of its humanitarian support to victims of the floods that have affected more than 650,000 people in several regions of the country.

The donated items include 50 tonnes of rice, 50 tonnes of maize flour, 10 tonnes of sugar, 10 tonnes of beans and 2 tonnes of groundnuts, as well as 120,000 litres of drinking water, 9,000 litres of cooking oil and 2,000 litres of juice.

The support also includes 4,800 units of condensed milk, 19,200 units of tea and 2,000 boxes of Marie biscuits, in addition to 2,000 boxes of soap, 400 boxes of sanitary pads, 2,000 units of toothpaste, 2,000 toothbrushes, 2,000 units of petroleum jelly, 4,000 plates, 4,000 cups, 4,000 basins and 400 boxes of candles.

Also included were 6,000 pairs of flip-flops, 2,000 T-shirts and 300 floodlights, further strengthening assistance to affected families.

The ceremony was led by the First Lady of the Republic, Gueta Chapo, and was attended by the CEO of Vulcan Mozambique, Dr Mukesh Kumar, as well as other representatives of the company.

The support aims to reinforce the Government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the floods, ensuring assistance to affected families.

With this initiative, Vulcan reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of communities and its support for State-led initiatives in response to humanitarian crises, strengthening its role as an active partner in social development and the promotion of human dignity.

Source: Vulcan Mozambique / Press Release