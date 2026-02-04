Vodacom Foundations commit R6 million to flood relief in Mozambique and South Africa

Vodacom Foundations, in partnership with government agencies and humanitarian organisations, have committed R6 million towards disaster-relief efforts in Mozambique and South Africa, following severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people and caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

The funding will support immediate humanitarian assistance, community rebuilding initiatives and efforts to help affected families begin their recovery. The commitment is made on behalf of Vodacom Group and is in addition to the company’s ongoing operational response to restore network connectivity in affected areas.

Since the beginning of the year, severe flooding has devastated communities across southern and central Mozambique. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the most recent floods have displaced more than 400,000 people. Provinces such as Gaza, Maputo and parts of central Mozambique have been among the hardest hit, with rapidly rising floodwaters forcing families to evacuate with little warning and without essential belongings.

In South Africa, recent flooding in Limpopo province has resulted in loss of life and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, particularly in the Mopani, Vhembe and Sekhukhune districts.

Commenting on the initiative, Ayman Essam, Vodacom Group Chief Officer: External Affairs, said:

“The devastation caused by the floods in Mozambique and South Africa is a profound tragedy that has displaced families, disrupted livelihoods and claimed lives. As a purpose-led African organisation, we recognise both our responsibility and our ability to act decisively in times of crisis.”

Essam added:

“This R6 million commitment is over and above our business-as-usual investment to restore network infrastructure and ensure continued access to communication services, which are critical during emergencies.”

In Mozambique, Vodacom’s technology teams continue to work around the clock under extremely challenging conditions to restore connectivity. Flooded roads, power outages and damaged infrastructure have complicated restoration efforts, but the network is recovering steadily. In addition, the Vodafone Foundation has deployed Instant Network Emergency Response (INER) volunteers to support connectivity restoration and ensure access to critical communications.

“During times like this, our purpose truly comes to life,” Essam concluded. “I am deeply humbled by the resilience and commitment shown by our colleagues who are working tirelessly to keep communities connected and to provide hope when it is needed most. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the floods.”





Source: Vodacom / Press Release