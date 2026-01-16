Venâncio Mondlane blames flood deaths in Mozambique on ‘failed governance’

Mozambican politician Venâncio Mondlane said that the deaths caused by rains and flooding in Mozambique are the result of corruption and “failed governance,” announcing the opening of party offices and branches to support the victims.

“It is a political problem, it is a management problem, and it is a problem of corruption, let’s be honest (…). It is important to understand that this situation we are living through is the result of failed governance, a governance that diverted funds from the pockets of every Mozambican, which were implemented and applied over the past 20 years to improve the situation,” he said.

At a press conference in Maputo on Thursday, Mondlane stated that the country has already benefited from several funding sources for designing strategies and infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of rains and flooding. He accused public officials of diverting those funds and called for their accountability.

“At the level of the city of Maputo, where we are, the city of Beira, Tete, Quelimane, Nampula, there have been astronomical funds which are costing every Mozambican. I want to say that we demand, beyond the observations, criminal accountability for all public officials who diverted funds intended for disaster prevention,” the politician appealed.

In the same statements, Mondlane called for collective efforts to support the victims, announcing the opening of the party’s offices and branches, including in districts and localities, to serve as reception centres. He also requested the involvement of Anamola coordinators in the reconstruction of public assets destroyed by the rains.

“We will submit, at the political level, an action plan to address the challenge of climate change in Mozambique, a contribution within the pillars of Anamola’s [National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique] activities (…), and we will present a proposal for the creation of a national climate emergency fund,” promised Venâncio Mondlane.

Source: Lusa