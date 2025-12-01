Vatican Secretary of State’s planned visit to Mozambique is a “sign of the Holy Father’s closeness” – Episcopal Conference

Members of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique (CEM) have described the planned December 5-10 visit of the Vatican Secretary of State to the Southern African nation as a “visible sign of the Holy Father’s closeness and solidarity” with the people of God, particularly those affected by ongoing violence in Cabo Delgado.

According to the Bishops’ November 28 announcement, Pietro Cardinal Parolin is expected in Mozambique to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Southern African nation.

“The visit of His Eminence is also a tangible sign of the solidarity and closeness of the Holy Father Pope Leo XIV toward the Mozambican people in general, and in a particular way toward the population victimized by terrorism in Cabo Delgado,” the Catholic Church leaders said.

They added that the visit constitutes “a concrete expression of the shared, supportive, and participatory commitment to protect and promote the dignity and well-being of all, while at the same time expressing the Holy Father’s great desire: Peace and Reconciliation.”

The visit will begin on 5 December with a commemorative ceremony at the Apostolic Nunciature, formally marking the anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Holy See and the Mozambican State.

The Cardinal is expected to meet with Mozambique’s President Daniel Francisco Chapo to review bilateral relations between Mozambique and the Holy See.

Official meetings have also been scheduled with Archbishops, Bishops, and various ecclesial figures, as well as several personalities from the state organs.

On Sunday, December 7, Cardinal Parolin will preside over the solemn concluding Eucharistic celebration of the Third National Youth Day, gathering young people from all Archdioceses and Dioceses of Mozambique who will be assembled in Maputo from December 3 to 7 to experience an unforgettable moment of faith, love, and fraternity, guided by the theme: “Hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured into our hearts”.

The Catholic Bishops expressed gratitude for the upcoming visit, wishing Cardinal Parolin a fruitful mission.

“We wish to express our gratitude and to wish the Cardinal a good trip and a pleasant stay among us. May Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Patroness of Mozambique, intercede for us and assist us in all the preparation and realization of this visit,” the CEM members said in their November 28 statement.

