Cahora Bassa: US$40 billion wasted – Or how Mozambique subsidises South Africa

The State visit of President Nyusi to South Africa from 21 to 23 October centred on an unexpected humiliation. President Nyusi and his delegation, including about 60 businesspeople and senior officials, were taken to the construction site of the future Medupi coal-fired power plant, 360 kilometres from Pretoria. Medupi is a colossal monument to the high-level corruption of Zuma’s regime.

With over five years of delay and a 50% budget overrun, the project has filled the coffers of the ANC party through its business arm, Chancellor House, imposed as a Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) partner in the works. From 2018, Medupi is expected to produce 4,000 MW (4 GW) of electricity by burning huge amounts of low-calorific coal. This will significantly degrade the environment and water resources in our region, even increasing the risks of global warming. The visit to Medupi confronted the Mozambican delegation with the harsh reality of the ANC’s energy choices.

The ANC’s energy strategy, based on coal and nuclear power, serves the interests of South Africa’s coal industry and the limitless favours promised by the nuclear energy lobby. These options reject the regional choice of clean and economical energy production from the Rovuma natural gas fields, the fifth or sixth largest natural gas reserve in the world.

At best, ESKOM’s cost to generate energy from Medupi will be 1.22 Rand per kWh, but it is likely to reach 1.60 Rand per kWh. A recent calculation of the potential cost of energy produced in South Africa from gas supplied via a North-South pipeline (with an implementation period of only two years) concluded a maximum price of 1.10 Rand per kWh, including investment amortisation (totalling about 10 billion dollars).

Regarding the ANC’s nuclear option, which envisages the installation of eight nuclear plants from 2016 with a minimum construction period of 14 years, the investment will be no less than 120 billion dollars. This investment is at least ten times higher than the cost of regional energy integration based on Rovuma gas, without even accounting for the indirect economic benefit that increased trade between the two countries’ economies could bring. The visit to Medupi revealed South Africa’s traditional role as a regional bully.

Precisely because of this, the important question arises about the sharing of benefits from Cahora Bassa’s energy supply. Since the new supply agreement of 2007, South Africa’s ESKOM has been buying energy from Cahora Bassa at a price of 0.1256 Rand per kWh—an absurd price even in 2007, considering South Africa’s energy prices and global levels. Currently, average energy prices stand at 32 cents per dollar in Germany, 20 cents in France, 16 cents in Brazil and 14 cents in Russia.

This means a realistic price would be at least 1.80 Rand per kWh, instead of 0.1256 Rand. Energy from the Ressano Garcia Thermal Power Plant is sold at 1.49 Rand per kWh. The huge difference between the 0.1256 Rand per kWh earned from Cahora Bassa energy and the 1.49 Rand charged for Ressano Garcia energy reflects the true market value of electricity.

The pre-2007 price of Cahora Bassa energy was initially 0.036 Rand per kWh, a symbolic amount imposed by South Africa based on the destabilisation war it waged against Mozambique, which since 1982 has utterly ruined and paralysed Mozambique’s economy. In 1982, the 0.036 Rand price was equivalent to 3 US cents, with the Rand nearly at parity with the Dollar.

The 2007 price of 0.1256 Rand was then equivalent to 0.017 USD. In 2015, this falls to 0.009 USD. This means the price dropped from just under 2 cents per Dollar to just under 1 cent per Dollar. In other words, ESKOM is currently paying only one-third of what it paid for the same energy in 1982.

Put simply, the ANC government has tripled the injustice committed by the Apartheid regime! To grasp the scale of Cahora Bassa’s energy plundering, one must remember that the real and market price of electricity—even within the SADC regional context—is 15 times higher than the amount earned from selling energy to South Africa via the long Cahora Bassa transmission line.

To prevent normal commercial considerations, the Cahora Bassa transmission line was deliberately designed and built to make it impossible to supply energy to Mozambique’s own territory from that line. This means South Africa comfortably and without competitive risk continues to receive 1.3 GW (about 5% of its national energy consumption) from Cahora Bassa. At current prices, this equates to an annual value of 1,430,332,800 Rand, or 106 million dollars. At the real market price, it should amount to 1.576 trillion Rand or 1.576 billion dollars.

If Mozambique were receiving the real market price for this energy, instead of just about 7.5% of that value, it would today be a country on a solid development path. The difference amounts to roughly 1.3 billion dollars in annual government revenues. Thus, Mozambique—the fourth poorest country in the world—continues subsidising South Africa’s economy, a country with a medium development level and a GDP per capita 20 times higher than Mozambique’s.

Over the decades, Mozambique’s losses easily total 40 billion dollars. This sum means that Mozambique’s state revenue over the past two decades could have been twice what it actually was each year.

The sad conclusion is that Mozambique’s giant brother, South Africa, largely enjoys its development and relative wealth at the expense of at least two generations of Mozambicans who have lacked access to education, healthcare, and general development opportunities. The political challenge is to convince the independence struggle brothers in South Africa that regional energy integration based on Mozambique’s energy sources will benefit all—including the ANC party itself.

By André Thomashausen

Professor of International and Comparative Law at the University of South Africa (Unisa)

November 2015

Source: Magazine CRV