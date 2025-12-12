US signs health agreement with Eswatini

The U.S. and Eswatini signed a five-year health cooperation agreement on Friday, the State Department said, as the Trump administration continues its global health plan to provide aid while requiring investment from the country receiving it.

The $242 million memorandum of understanding between the countries states that the U.S. intends to provide up to $205 million for investments in health data collection, disease monitoring and response and HIV prevention and treatment; Eswatini, in turn, will increase domestic health spending by $37 million during the five-year period, the department said.

The agreement also includes delivery of lenacapavir, a U.S.-made HIV prevention drug, to the African nation, it said.

“The signing places Eswatini on a clear path to achieving the long-term goal of an effective, sustainable, and efficient health system while underscoring a mutual commitment to safeguarding health gains, protecting American and Eswatini citizens alike,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Over the past month, the U.S. has signed health cooperation agreements with Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Lesotho. Similar bilateral health agreements with dozens of other countries receiving U.S. health assistance are expected in the coming weeks, the department said.

The Trump administration unveiled its “America First Global Health Strategy” in September, a new approach to overseas aid that seeks to improve target countries’ self-reliance in managing their health sectors.

In a separate deal announced in November, Eswatini received $5.1 million from the U.S. to accept third-country nationals deported by the Trump administration.





