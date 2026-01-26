US provides $1 million aid for Mozambique flood response

The United States 🇺🇸 is providing $1 million in assistance to support the response to severe flooding in central and southern Mozambique.

“We express our solidarity with the Mozambican people and are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Government of Mozambique, supporting efforts to protect communities and save lives,” reads a press note issued by the U.S. Embassy in Mozambique this Monday.

The U.S. is providing $1 million in disaster response assistance to the people of Mozambique following devastating floods. This funding will support food and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance to people in need in heavily impacted areas. — USForeignAssist (@USForeignAssist) January 25, 2026

PT

Os Estados Unidos🇺🇸 disponibilizam 1 milhão de dólares em assistência para apoiar a resposta às graves inundações nas regiões Centro e Sul de Moçambique🇲🇿. Manifestamos solidariedade com o povo moçambicano e estamos a acompanhar a situação em coordenação com o Governo de… https://t.co/xUYxnRGwd6 — Embaixada dos EUA em Moçambique (@USEmbassyMoz) January 26, 2026





Source: U.S. Embassy in Mozambique/ Press Release