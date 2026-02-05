US justice rejects early release request by Mozambique ex-minister Chang

The United States justice system has just rejected a request for the early release of Manuel Chang, a former finance minister of Mozambique, who is serving a sentence of eight and a half years in prison for fraud, corruption and money laundering in the so-called “hidden debts” case.

Manuel Chang had requested early release on the basis of health problems, including kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes, and claimed that, at 70 years old, he did not pose a risk of reoffending.

The judge ruled that there was no evidence of a debilitating medical condition that justified his immediate release, despite the defence’s assertions about chronic illnesses such as diabetes and kidney issues.

Chang, currently held in a federal prison in the state of Connecticut, has already served more than 80 % of his sentence, much of it in preventive detention in South Africa and the United States.

With the rejection of his request, his official release is now scheduled for 26 March 2026.

Manuel Chang is expected to be deported to Mozambique.

Source: Savana