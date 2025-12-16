US commits up to US$1.8 billion in new health cooperation MoU with Mozambique, signed in Washington

Empowering resilience in Mozambique under the America First Global Health Strategy

Press Statement

Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State

December 15, 2025

Today, in Washington, D.C, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, accompanied by Minister of Health Ussene Hilário Isse, signed the five-year bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Mozambique.

The Department of State, working with Congress, intends to provide up to $1.8 billion to expand cutting-edge solutions such as the HIV/AIDS prevention drug lenacapavir and drive advancements in malaria preventions efforts. Through the MoU, the Republic of Mozambique commits to increasing its domestic expenditures on healthcare as a percent of its government budget by nearly 30% over the next five-years. These funds will be used to improve maternal, new-born, and child health while increasing national efforts to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission of HIV / AIDS.

Today’s signing underscores the shared commitment to make Mozambique’s health care system durable, resilient, and an effective instrument for protecting both Americans and Mozambicans. The Department of State continues to deliver triumphs under the America First Global Health Strategy and drive forward critical global health advancements that demonstrate the impact of American innovation and leadership in global health security.

The United States remains committed to signing multi-year Bilateral MoUs on Global Health Cooperation with dozens of countries receiving U.S. health assistance in the coming weeks to advance the America First Global Health Strategy.

Today was a landmark day in US-Mozambique relations. Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas and I signed a pathmarking agreement for sustainable cooperation on health issues, which previously had been administered by non-governmental organizations that were largely… pic.twitter.com/4dKn1K7jtE — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) December 15, 2025

Source: U.S. Department of State / Press Statement