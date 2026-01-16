US accuses South Africa of cosying up to Iran with naval drills

The US criticised South Africa for allowing Iran to participate in naval drills off the coast of Cape Town, after conflicting reports about the Islamic Republic’s involvement in the exercises.

Iran’s “inclusion in joint exercises – in any capacity – undermines maritime security and regional stability,” the US Embassy said in a post on X Thursday night. “South Africa can’t lecture the world on justice while cosying up to Iran.”

Warships from some members of the BRICS group of developing nations, including Iran, Russia and China, arrived in South African waters last week for a naval exercise that continued until Friday.

The sharply worded US statement is the latest criticism of South Africa from its second-biggest trading partner, with whom it has been struggling to repair relations since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House last year. Pretoria’s ties to Iran are among the issues that have elicited anger in Washington.

Trump has threatened to attack Iran over a violent crackdown against protesters, and said this week the US will impose a 25% tariff on goods from countries “doing business” with the Islamic Republic.

South Africa is “following the developments in Iran with concern,” the presidency said in a statement on Thursday, calling on authorities in Tehran “to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest in peace.”

While local news outlet News24 reported that Pretoria had persuaded Iran to withdraw from the war games, pictures on the South African National Defence Force’s Facebook page showed captains of participating vessels docked in the South African naval base in Simon’s Town, with Iranian officials present.

“The United States notes with concern and alarm reports that the Minister of Defence and SANDF defied a government order regarding Iran’s participation in the ongoing naval exercises,” the statement said.

South African government officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Iran’s largest naval vessel, IRIS Makran, arrived in the vicinity of Cape Town’s False Bay alongside Chinese warships and with Russian vessels arriving or en route. pic.twitter.com/TfuR7Cm7SN — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) January 10, 2026

And permitting Iranian military forces to operate in South African waters — or going to Tehran and expressing solidarity — isn’t ‘non-alignment’: it’s choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism. — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) January 15, 2026

The South African National Defense Force has deleted its post confirming that the Iranian Corvette, IRIS Naghdi (82) was participating in today’s drills. pic.twitter.com/8yvsrZkd1J — 𝖱𝖤𝖢𝖮𝖭𝟣 ®✞ (@Recon1_ZA) January 13, 2026

Footage released on Tuesday showed Iran’s naval Task Group 103 entering South Africa’s Simon’s Town port, including the Bayandor-class corvette IRIS Naghdi and the converted support vessels IRIS Makran and IRIS Mahdavi, arriving on Jan. 13. pic.twitter.com/KuDrUzQuqU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 14, 2026





Source: Bloomberg