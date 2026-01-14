Urgent: INAM issues red alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in central and southern Mozambique

Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has issued an urgent warning for the central and southern regions of the country, forecasting that rainfall could reach critical levels in the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the Institute released a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by severe thunderstorms and gusty winds. According to the official bulletin, this weather phenomenon is expected to persist until at least the end of 15 January.

The highest risk areas are in the provinces of Tete and Sofala, where most districts and their capitals are under close surveillance. The provinces of Manica, Gaza, and Maputo are also included in the warning, with the entire districts of these provinces being affected. The province of Inhambane is also on alert, particularly the districts of Zavala, Vilankulo, and the cities of Maxixe and Inhambane.

The Institute predicts rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres in 24 hours, with some areas possibly experiencing very heavy rainfall above 100 millimetres. In the provinces of Zambezia, Niassa, and Nampula, the situation is less severe, with only light to moderate rainfall expected, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms.

Given the severity of the forecast, authorities have urged immediate precautionary measures and highlighted the dangers posed by lightning strikes and strong winds. A further update on the situation is scheduled for 10am tomorrow.

