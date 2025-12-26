Unsustainable forest practices cost Mozambique $500 million a year – FSC

Mozambique loses US$500 million annually due to “unsustainable” practices in the forestry sector, such as illegal logging and slash-and-burn agriculture, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) estimated on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the non-governmental organisation, which promotes responsible forest management worldwide, the forestry sector supports millions of rural Mozambicans through timber, charcoal, employment, and other forest-based activities.

“However, unsustainable practices like illegal logging and slash-and-burn agriculture have led to the degradation of nearly 60% of forest resources, with an annual forest loss rate of 0.58%, costing the economy around US$500 million annually,” the FSC statement reads.

The Forest Stewardship Council recognised Mozambique’s efforts to combat illegal logging and its commitment to climate and sustainable timber-related goals in recent years, such as the implementation of a comprehensive ban on raw timber exports that restricted the export of 22 “first-class species” in raw form.

“Furthermore, as part of the Paris Agreement and with international support, Mozambique is aiming to meet its climate goals, as set out in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs – a reduction of 76.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030,” the document adds.

Despite these efforts, the NGO warned that illegal logging remains a significant challenge in the African country, where between 2017 and 2020, 2.6 million tonnes of logs worth US$900 million were illegally exported, violating the country’s log export ban.

“The government has intensified enforcement efforts, including international cooperation with the US Forest Service, and improved monitoring systems. However, limited resources remain a barrier to effective enforcement,” it said.

To “mark a significant step towards sustainable forest management” in Mozambique, the Forest Stewardship Council announced the publication of a new Interim Forest Management Standard (IFSS) that offers forest operators in the country a credible system to demonstrate sustainability, improve transparency and access higher value markets in the sector.

Mozambique began engaging with Forest Stewardship Council certification in 2005 and despite challenges such as low domestic demand and limited resources, Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood products are gaining recognition in European markets, according to the NGO.

“The new IFSS was developed through a transparent and inclusive process. It included public consultations, field visits to provinces such as Sofala and Manica, community meetings, interviews and contributions from more than 160 stakeholders, including community leaders, government agencies, NGOs and companies,” the document explains.

According to the Forest Stewardship Council, the new standard supports Mozambique’s climate goals and efforts to adapt to climate change under its Climate Pledge and Nationally Determined Contributions, while promoting green jobs, rural development and sustainable timber use, aligning with broader initiatives such as the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), the Maputo Declaration and community-led forest management.

Source: Lusa