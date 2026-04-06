United States and Mozambique advance cooperation on emergency response and safety

On Thursday, April 2, 2026, the United States Government, through the Regional Security Office (RSO), conducted specialized training and donated Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) response equipment to the Mozambican Fire Brigade under the leadership of Mozambique’s Ministry of Interior. This initiative strengthens Mozambique’s capacity to prevent, respond to, and recover from chemical, biological and radiological incidents.

The training of ten fire brigade personnel and the transfer of specialized equipment underscore the enduring U.S.-Mozambique security cooperation. By investing in professional development, interagency coordination, and modern response capabilities, both nations are advancing practical cooperation that enhances emergency preparedness and operational resilience.

Addressing the participants, Chargé d’Affaires Abigail L. Dressel underscored that “First responders stand on the front lines of protecting our communities—running toward danger so others can remain safe. Today’s training and equipment donation reflect our shared commitment to strengthening Mozambique’s capacity to respond to complex threats. By training, planning, and responding together, we are not only improving preparedness—we are protecting lives and advancing our common security.”

The United States remains committed to working alongside Mozambique to build resilient institutions, enhance preparedness, and support a safer and more secure future for both nations.

Source: U.S. Embassy in Mozambique / Press Release