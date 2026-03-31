União Desportiva de Lichinga coach Jifassone Bonomar murdered; Mozambican sports in mourning

Mozambican sport is in mourning following the death of Jifassone Eduardo Bonomar, coach of the women’s team of União Desportiva de Lichinga, on the night of Monday, 30 Marc,h in the city of Lichinga, capital of Niassa province.

Jifassone was brutally murdered by as-yet unidentified individuals, armed with firearms and bladed weapons, while he was working as a mobile wallet agent in the region. During the attack, the assailants stole money and mobile phones from the victim.

The 45-year-old coach did not survive his severe injuries, despite attempts to provide assistance.

Jifassone leaves a huge void in Mozambican sport, particularly in Lichinga. He founded União Desportiva de Lichinga and the Águias Especiais, both teams he went on to coach.

He was also the organiser of the Taça Chiuaula tournament in Niassa province and served as a commentator for Moçambola matches broadcast by Rádio Moçambique.

LanceMZ extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.





Source: LamceMZ