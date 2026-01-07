Unabridged: Opening and operation of bank accounts abroad by entities resident in Mozambique are subject to prior authorisation from the Banco de Moçambique

Opening and operation of accounts with financial institutions abroad

Monday, 05 January 2026

Foreign exchange legislation establishes that the opening and operation of bank accounts abroad by entities resident in Mozambique are subject to prior authorisation from the Banco de Moçambique.

Applications for the opening of a bank account must be supported by appropriate documentation enabling the assessment of the legitimacy and purpose of the operation, namely justification for the opening of the bank account abroad and evidence of the source of funds, demonstrating the origin of the funds to be transacted.

The bank account abroad should, preferably, be opened with a financial institution that is a correspondent bank of an institution authorised to operate in the Republic of Mozambique.

Once authorisation has been granted, the holder of the bank account opened abroad must:

Notify the Banco de Moçambique of the account number and domicile within 30 days from the date of its opening; and Submit the bank account statement on a quarterly basis, either by e-mail to DLC_Mail@bancomoc.mz , by physical delivery at Head Office (Department of Licensing and Foreign Exchange Control) or at the branches of the Banco de Moçambique, or by postal mail.

For accounts opened abroad without prior authorisation, the holders are required to apply for regularisation with the Banco de Moçambique, following the procedures applicable to the opening of accounts.

These requirements are intended to ensure transparency in financial operations conducted abroad and to enable appropriate monitoring of capital movements by the foreign exchange authority.

For further information:

Consult the relevant foreign exchange legislation:

(i) Law No. 28/2022 of 29 December – Foreign Exchange Law;

(ii) Notice No. 3/GBM/2024 of 20 March;

(iii) Notice No. 4/GBM/2024 of 21 March;

(iv) Notice No. 5/GBM/2024 of 21 March.

Consult the BM website at https://www.bancomoc.mz/pt/o-banco/normativos/

Send your questions or queries to DLC_Mail@bancomoc.mz

Maputo, 5 January 2026

Source: Banco de Moçambique