UN calls on Mozambique to align maritime law with international standards

The United Nations has called on Mozambique to update its laws on maritime crimes, particularly piracy, warning that current legislation conflicts with international norm

Tiago Zanella, Legal Advisor for the United Nations Technical Assistance Mission on Port Security and Navigation (UNODC), said in Maputo on Thursday, after a meeting with Mozambican Parliament President Margarida Talapa, that the recommendations form part of a UN analysis of Mozambique’s legislation on maritime crimes.

“We have put forward several recommendations, the most important of which is updating legislation on piracy at sea. Mozambican law already recognises piracy as a criminal offence, which is notable since some countries have yet to adopt such a classification. However, the current definition contains certain inconsistencies and does not fully align with international law,” the official said.

Zanella illustrated this by noting that Mozambican law includes certain acts within the definition of piracy that are not considered piracy under international law, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which Mozambique is a signatory.

“Our recommendation is to adjust the criminal offence of piracy so that it fully aligns with the international concept of piracy, preventing any risk of impunity,” Zanella concluded.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned on 24 September that Mozambique is facing a “silent and destructive adversary” in illegal fishing, offering support through a new project to strengthen enforcement.

The FAO added that the country loses between US$60 million and US$70 million annually (€51–€59 million) from illegal fishing, which it says threatens both the sustainability of marine resources and the livelihoods of coastal communities.