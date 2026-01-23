UN allocates US$5 million to flood response in Mozambique

The UN’s humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, allocated US$5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to address the widespread flooding in Mozambique, the United Nations spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The new funds will support the Government-led response in districts affected by the floods in Gaza Province and neighbouring provinces, including Maputo and Sofala, said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

$5M from @UNCERF allocated for urgent flood response in Mozambique.⁰⁰Nearly 600,000 people are affected, including 350,000 displaced.⁰⁰This will back government-led delivery of life-saving help in the most impacted provinces. #87MillionLives pic.twitter.com/8LJmy6rHPX — Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) January 22, 2026



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that a total of 350,000 people have been displaced by the floods in Mozambique.

“Along with our partners, continue to step up our efforts, with boats available for search-and-rescue operations. Two World Food Programme amphibious vehicles have also been dispatched to the area to try to get to people who are otherwise inaccessible,” Dujarric explained at a press conference in New York.

“WFP is stretching its limited resources to the maximum to support 375,000 men, women and children with a seven-day emergency food kits,” he added.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs . OCHA also saids that a revised 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan will be launched this Friday by the Government of Mozambique and the UN to reflect the humanitarian needs related to these floods

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is also scaling up its emergency response in Mozambique.

IOM teams are working in priority locations to improve conditions in accommodation centres, strengthen coordination and ensure the protection of those most at risk, the spokesperson said.

The IOM indicated that health, water and sanitation, and protection teams are being mobilised to ease pressure on overcrowded accommodation centres, improve basic services and support the safety and dignity of displaced families.

At least 13 people have died and 585,627 have been affected since 7 January by the widespread flooding occurring in Mozambique, according to provisional data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

INGD data also report two injured people and four missing as a result of these floods over a 15-day period, at a time when hundreds of families remain stranded and awaiting rescue, particularly in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last two weeks of flooding, 124 people have died in Mozambique and 723,532 people have been affected, according to the INGD.

In Maputo, National Road 1 to the north and National Road 2 to the south remain impassable due to rising water levels.

Source: Lusa