UK Trade Envoy Calvin Bailey MP leads UK Mozambique Business Connect

The British High Commission in Maputo hosted UK Mozambique Connect on 3 December, a flagship event reaffirming the United Kingdom’s long-term commitment to bilateral trade and investment partnerships with Mozambique.

The event was officially opened by the UK Trade Envoy for Southern Africa, as part of his four-day visit to Mozambique, underscoring the UK’s commitment to deepening economic ties and supporting inclusive growth. The event was organized with the support of Vodacom Mozambique, RSM and Globeleq.

The event hosted a High-Level Panel dialogue with the representatives from the Bank of Mozambique, APIEX and UK companies Arc Power and Lloyds Register. The participants addressed key market access barriers and proposed a path forward sustained in cross government and private sector cooperation.

The UK also communicated the development of the Mozambique Inclusive Growth Pact to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as inclusive economic development, climate resilience, trade, and energy transition as well as the creation of the UK–Mozambique Chamber of Commerce, backed by UK firms, the UK Government, and Mozambican private sector partners.

“The Inclusive Growth Pact reflects our shared vision for a modern, resilient, and inclusive partnership. Together, the UK and Mozambique can unlock sustainable development, accelerate energy transformation, and create economic opportunities for all.” – UK Trade Envoy for Southern Africa, Calvin Bailey MP MBE.

The UK is the largest foreign investor in Mozambique’s renewable energy sector and one of the biggest in mining. UK companies are driving growth in energy, mining, digitalisation, and infrastructure, reflecting confidence in Mozambique’s economic potential.

The UK is already one of Mozambique’s most significant economic partners, with over $5 billion invested in the country and an active investment pipeline of $1.4 billion, which could grow to $3 billion if the right conditions materialise. British businesses remain attracted to Mozambique’s opportunities, and the UK Government is committed to strengthening this partnership to deliver mutual prosperity.

Source: British High Commission in Maputo / Media Release