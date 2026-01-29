UK to boost investment to over three billion dollars in Mozambique

The governments of Mozambique and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to boost British investment in Mozambique by up to three billion US dollars.

The agreement – which was signed by the Mozambican Minister of Planning and Development, Salim Valá, and the British Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Baroness Chapman of Darlington – is aimed at creating job opportunities, promoting sustainable development and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The agreement foresees investments in strategic sectors, namely clean energy, education, health, infrastructure and digitalization, in addition to vocational training programs and the promotion of youth entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baroness Chapman highlighted her country’s solidarity during critical times and underlined its intention to support Mozambique during its recovery from the current floods.

“We will be with you and we want to support you as you go through this very, very difficult time. Tomorrow I will visit search and rescue facilities to understand what happened”, she said.

“We have incredible young people here, it’s a place of opportunity. If we work together, we have to be very optimistic. The investments aim to foster employment opportunities and strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of both countries”, she added.

For his part, Valá detailed the scope of the agreement, highlighting the contribution of British cooperation, over several decades, to strategic areas of national development.

“This collaboration covers clean energy, youth employment, human capital, infrastructure, health, education, logistics, and digitalization. However, the centrality of programs is aimed at youth and women, considered fundamental for promoting inclusive economic development”, he said.

Valá also stressed the importance of continued international support and the implementation of innovative initiatives at local level.

“The support of the British government in addressing this humanitarian crisis is very important, including innovative initiatives such as the Local Economic Development Fund, aimed at young people and women in districts and municipalities”, he said.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together. Our partnership must evolve to deliver greater impact, and for that, we must work differently.” Baroness @JennyChapman, UK Minister for International Development and Africa pic.twitter.com/HrbNH9Kw74 — UK in Mozambique 🇬🇧🇲🇿 (@UKinMozambique) January 29, 2026

Source: AIM