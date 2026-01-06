UK tells Musk to urgently address intimate ‘deepfakes’ on X

Britain on Tuesday urged Elon Musk’s social media site X to urgently address a proliferation of intimate ‘deepfake’ images on its network, joining a European outcry over a surge in non-consensual imagery on the platform.

The comments follow reporting, including from Reuters, that X’s built-in AI chatbot, Grok, was unleashing a flood of on-demand images of women and minors in extremely skimpy clothing.

Technology minister Liz Kendall said in a statement the content was “absolutely appalling” and called on the platform to act swiftly.

“No one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online,” Kendall said. “We cannot and will not allow the proliferation of these demeaning and degrading images, which are disproportionately aimed at women and girls.”

“X needs to deal with this urgently,” she added.

Source: Reuters